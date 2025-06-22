Dodgers and Nationals Begin Three-Game Series in L.A. Tonight

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-30) are set to take on the Washington Nationals (31-44) in a three-game series starting Friday at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers aiming for revenge after losing the earlier series against the Nationals 2-1 in April, they come into this matchup riding a wave of momentum.

The Dodgers have won five of their last six games, while the Nationals recently ended an 11-game losing streak with a dramatic extra innings victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, will take the mound with a 2-0 record and a 3.25 ERA. The Nationals counter with MacKenzie Gore, who has a 3-6 record and a 2.89 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are favored at -190 on the moneyline, meaning a bettor would need to wager $190 to win $100. The Nationals are set at +187, offering a $187 payout for a $100 bet. The over/under for total runs is set at 8, with the over hitting in all previous matchups this season.

The matchup is notable as it marks Kershaw’s first start against Washington in four years. Historically, Kershaw has had limited success in striking out current Nationals players, with only two strikeouts across 22 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Nationals player Joey Meneses has been a standout performer, leading the league in RBIs over the past week with 11, including four home runs. He had a particularly strong series against the Dodgers in April, where he drove in seven RBIs in just three games.

Gore is also having a strong season, currently with a sub-3.00 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts. However, he faced tough competition against Shohei Ohtani earlier this season, who logged significant offensive success, hitting for a cycle in their last meeting.

As the Dodgers and Nationals prepare to collide in this highly anticipated series, fans are eager to see if Los Angeles can capitalize on their recent success or if Washington can build on their momentum from last night’s victory.