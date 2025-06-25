Dodgers and Nationals Face Off in Key MLB Matchups Today

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Tuesday, June 24, the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31) are in Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies (18-60). The Dodgers are currently leading the National League West and have won seven of their last ten games. Colorado, however, is struggling significantly, sitting at 29.5 games behind Los Angeles with only 18 wins in 78 games.

Pitching for the Rockies is Germán Márquez, while the Dodgers have yet to announce their starting pitcher for the game. The Rockies’ run differential stands at a staggering -202, marking a challenging season for the team.

Later the same day, the Washington Nationals (33-46) will face the San Diego Padres (42-36) in another exciting matchup. Trevor Williams is set to start for Washington against Ryan Bergert from San Diego. The Nationals secured a win in their previous game against the Padres, with a high-scoring final score of 10-6, where James Wood significantly contributed with a 3-for-5 performance, including four RBIs and a home run.

Fans can follow the latest updates, betting odds, and expert predictions for these games through NBC Sports. The ongoing analysis includes projections for moneyline and spread bets based on past performances, player matchups, and other data points.

For those looking for assistance with betting, the National Gambling Helpline is available at 1-800-522-4700. As the day progresses, updates on team performances and player news will also be provided for both matchups.