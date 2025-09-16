Sports
Dodgers Offense Awakens with Dominant Performance Against Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased a resurgent offense over the weekend, scoring a remarkable 23 runs in two games against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, marking a significant turnaround in their performance.
The Dodgers secured a 10-2 victory on Sunday, capping off a week of offensive prowess unseen for months, according to first baseman Freddie Freeman. “That’s more like us,” he remarked after the game.
Remarkably, the Dodgers achieved this feat without relying heavily on home runs, managing only one long ball during the weekend series. By the fifth inning on Sunday, the Dodgers had already chased Giants pitcher Robbie Ray from the mound.
In a notable moment, outfielder Michael Conforto, who has struggled throughout the season, contributed significantly as a pinch-hitter. In the fifth inning, with the bases loaded and no outs, Conforto grounded a ball into right field, scoring two runs.
Afterward, he managed to load the bases again, setting up teammate Miguel Rojas for a crucial two-run single. Conforto reflected, saying, “It’s been a long time” since he felt he had contributed positively to the team.
The offensive resurgence came from various players; Teoscar Hernández recorded four hits, and Mookie Betts reached base safely four times, highlighting the diversified contributions.
Manager Dave Roberts expressed cautious optimism regarding the team’s recent performance, stating, “We’ve put ourselves in a tough spot… we just got to win games. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, great. We’ve got to just play good baseball.”
Looking ahead, the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the Dodgers by four and a half games for the second seed in the National League playoffs. Roberts confirmed that Shohei Ohtani would start in the second game of the series as they manage his pitching schedule carefully.
Ohtani’s vital role may be crucial as the Dodgers navigate a challenging playoff race in October. Meanwhile, the team hopes to maintain the momentum generated from this weekend’s offensive explosion.
