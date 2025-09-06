Sports
Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
Los Angeles, CA — The second game of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles is delayed due to inclement weather. First pitch is now scheduled for 4:20 p.m. PST (7:20 p.m. EST). A pregame ceremony has been moved to 6:40 p.m. EST (3:40 p.m. PST).
The Dodgers are seeking to end a disappointing four-game losing streak with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. The right-hander boasts a 2.82 ERA this season, recording 167 strikeouts and just 48 walks. In his last outing, he tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Discussions about the Dodgers’ recent performance have circulated in baseball circles. Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas addressed the issue, providing insight into what he believes is affecting the team’s recent struggles.
“I feel like, as an offense, we’re putting a little bit too much pressure on ourselves, because we feel the necessity of winning,” Rojas said. “And we’re really forgetting about the most important part, which is playing for each other and having some joy when we play this game.”
Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers have a record of 20-24, a far cry from the dominant champions they once were. Injuries and slumps have contributed to their current form, and Rojas emphasized the need for the team to refocus on their love for the game.
“This is my personal opinion. I feel like ever since we started playing poorly a couple months ago, the pressure and frustration has been building up on the team,” Rojas continued. “We’re still in first place. We’re still two games ahead of the Padres. We should be able to have some fun while we’re playing the game.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to the team’s official website.
