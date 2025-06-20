Dodgers’ Outfield Shuffle: Conforto’s Struggles Open Door for Kim

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a significant lineup change as rookie Hyeseong Kim takes over center field against the San Diego Padres, putting veteran Michael Conforto on the bench. Manager Dave Roberts has indicated uncertainty about Conforto’s future status, emphasizing that Kim has earned this opportunity with his impressive performance.

Conforto, who signed a one-year, $17 million deal in December 2024, has struggled throughout the season, currently holding a disappointing .168 batting average. This has raised concerns about his role as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Roberts stated, “Michael Conforto is sitting tonight as a reset of sorts,” and added that he still envisions Conforto playing frequently.

Meanwhile, Kim, a former KBO standout, has thrived in his new role with a .382 batting average and six stolen bases over his initial 30 MLB games. Originally a middle infielder, Kim has demonstrated versatility, making him a valuable asset in the outfield. This move allows Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernández to occupy the corner outfield spots, giving Kim ample opportunity to secure his place on the roster.

Roberts acknowledged Kim’s early success, noting, “He’s playing at an All-Star level.” The manager highlighted the need for consistent at-bats for Kim, who has been a pleasant surprise since his call-up in early May from Triple-A.

As both players navigate their respective seasons, Conforto’s struggles put immense pressure on him to regain form. Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, expressed optimism regarding Conforto’s potential recovery, but indicated that Kim’s breakout performance might force organizational decisions in the near future. Friedman commented, “Watching the way he is working, I would bet that his next two months are way better than his last two months.”

With the Dodgers currently leading the NL West by 3.5 games, the team remains focused on maintaining their momentum. The matchup on Wednesday against the Padres will be crucial, with rookie pitcher Emmet Sheehan set to take the mound. Conforto’s ability to contribute may hinge on Kim’s performance as the team aims for further success this season.