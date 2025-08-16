Dodgers, Padres Prepare for Intense Rivalry this Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA – The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will spark intense emotions once more this weekend, starting Friday. The teams face off in a crucial three-game series at Dodger Stadium, with both teams vying for the top spot in the NL West.

The stakes are high as the Padres hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers, marking the first time San Diego has led the division this late in the season since 2010. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the rivalry, noting it brings out strong emotions on both sides.

“I think that the rivalry part is certainly real,” Roberts said. “Which brings emotions. We’ve got to match their intensity because they want to beat us more than anything.”

This series is particularly significant after several tense encounters in recent years, including postseason matchups. Mookie Betts emphasized the importance of not overthinking the series, stating, “We can’t make it more than what it is. It’s another series in August.”

On the other hand, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. expressed determination to maintain their lead, stating, “We have to take the lead in first place and stay consistent.” The series kicks off Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by MLB Network and local stations.

Recent performances have painted contrasting pictures for the teams. The Dodgers have struggled lately, going 12-21 since July 3. In contrast, the Padres are riding momentum, sporting a 15-10 record in July. This weekend presents an opportunity for the Dodgers to turn their season around.

“We need to ramp up the intensity,” Roberts said. “If we don’t, then I just don’t think it’ll bode well for us.” The teams have a history of heated exchanges, and emotions are sure to run high as they clash once again.

In their last meeting, benches cleared, resulting in Roberts’ ejection. The competitive nature of both teams makes for an electrifying atmosphere this weekend.