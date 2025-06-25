Dodgers-Padres Rivalry Erupts in Intense Bench-Clearing Incident

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tensions boiled over Thursday night as Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres players clashed during a heated game, leading to multiple ejections and a bench-clearing incident. The confrontation erupted after Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning, marking the eighth time a batter had been hit in this intense series.

With a sold-out crowd watching, Ohtani took a 100 mph fastball to the shoulder blade. As the Padres’ players readied to leave the dugout, Ohtani raised his hand, signaling for calm as he walked to first base.

Minutes before, Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit in the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from Dodgers rookie Jimmy Nelson. This incident marked the fifth time the Dodgers have plunked Tatis since the start of the 2024 season, raising the ire of Padres manager Mike Shildt, who yelled towards the Dodgers’ dugout in frustration.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected after charging onto the field to confront Shildt, resulting in a chaotic scene where both benches cleared but tempers were calmed without punches thrown. By the end of the night, two managers, a bench coach, and a pitcher had been ejected.

After securing a 5-3 victory, Tatis expressed concern for his injury, stating that initial X-rays were inconclusive and a CT scan was necessary to assess the damage. Fellow teammate Manny Machado commented, “They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow. Hopefully [the scans] come back negative.”

The players had previously met five times in the National League Division Series last fall, but Thursday’s match marked the seventh meeting in just 11 days. In recent games, emotions have intensified, with players continually exchanging hits and words.

Shildt defended his actions during the brawl, expressing loyalty to Tatis and his team. “I don’t regret standing up for a guy that I love in Tati,” he stated. “It’s not something you want to do every night, but appropriate actions for the circumstances were taken.”

Following the incident, MLB announced suspensions for the involved parties, including Dodgers closer who was suspended for three games and fined for intentionally hitting Tatis. Both managers received one-game suspensions as well.

Pitched against by Suarez in the ninth, Ohtani walked to the Padres dugout after getting hit, showing sportsmanship as tensions threatened to rise again. The remaining games in this series promise to be just as heated as both teams prepare for future matchups.