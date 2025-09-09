Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, once expected to dominate the National League West, are faltering as the MLB season approaches the finish line. As of September 8, 2025, both teams are underperforming, creating opportunities for rival teams.

The Dodgers, who led the majors with 100 wins in 2024, have lost seven of their last nine games. They hold a disappointing 23-32 record since July 3, 2025, and are 50-49 since mid-May. Despite having a solid roster, their recent performance has been a marked decline from their previous seasons.

Injuries have affected the Dodgers, but the situation isn’t dire. Key players like Justin Turner and Max Muncy remain sidelined, yet the team is facing a level of mediocrity rather than a crippling shortfall. “They just aren’t playing as well as they should be,” said a sports analyst.

The Padres, too, are struggling, having lost nine of their last 13 matches. With a record of 80-63, they are currently 9-13 since August 13. Despite being on pace to win 88 games, the Padres have failed to capitalize on the Dodgers’ decline.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants have unexpectedly climbed closer to playoff contention. The Giants turned around their miserable record of 9-25 from July to August, now winning 11 of their last 12 games, putting them just four games out of the last wild card spot.

This scenario presents an unusual landscape for the National League West, where historically dominant teams now look vulnerable. Statements from players reflect disbelief at their current standings, with one saying, “We’re not out of it yet, but we definitely need to step up.”

The MLB season has seen few teams establishing themselves as clearly outstanding, opening doors for middle-tier teams to strive for playoff spots. The Dodgers and Padres, once titans, must rally to regain their status as contenders in this unpredictable league.