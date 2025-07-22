Dodgers Pursue Bullpen Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively seeking relief pitchers as they approach the MLB trade deadline. This urgency comes on the heels of injuries and underperformance that have left their bullpen in a precarious position. With the team currently leading the NL West, the Dodgers are determined to solidify their chances for a successful postseason run.

Previously, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman had indicated a desire to avoid major trades, stating, “My goal is to not buy in July… It’s terrible.” However, circumstances have changed, and the team is targeting prominent names in the relief pitching market.

According to reports from USA Today, the Dodgers have expressed interest in several high-profile relief pitchers, including David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians, and Felix Bautista from the Baltimore Orioles. In addition, they are monitoring the Minnesota Twins‘ Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.

The Dodgers spent over $100 million on co-closers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates in the offseason, but results have been disappointing. Scott has blown seven saves and holds a 4.09 ERA, while Yates has faced struggles with a hamstring strain and a .500 slugging percentage allowed. Evan Phillips, viewed as a reliable option, will undergo Tommy John surgery, further complicating their situation.

Currently, the Dodgers bullpen ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.38 ERA and an alarming 5.28 over the last month. Bednar stands out as a potential target, having posted a formidable 1.74 ERA with a 36.4% strikeout rate over his recent outings. Despite past hesitations from Pirates management to trade their hometown player, the team’s rebuilding phase may prompt a change of heart.

The Cardinals’ Helsley also could be on the move, given the club’s standing in the Wild Card race. While his 2025 stats indicate a dip from the elite level, he still promises to be an impactful addition to any bullpen. Similarly, Dodgers’ scouts are keeping a close watch on Twins’ Duran, a dominant reliever with an impressive scoreless streak and no home runs allowed this season.

While Clase and Bautista appear less likely to be traded due to team control and performance stability, adding any of these pitchers would greatly bolster the Dodgers’ playoff prospects. As the trade deadline looms, Los Angeles finds itself in a position where inaction could hinder their quest for postseason success.