Dodgers and Reds Clash Tonight at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI, OH — The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) will face off against the Cincinnati Reds (56-51) at Great American Ball Park tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET. This matchup follows the Dodgers’ victory in the series opener, where they won 5-2. Shohei Ohtani played a crucial role with a two-run double, marking his ninth consecutive game with a hit.

Tyler Glasnow will start for the Dodgers, boasting a record of 1-1 and a 2.75 ERA. He is looking to build on his impressive performance from July 23, where he struck out 12 batters over seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Nick Lodolo, with an 8-6 record and a 3.08 ERA, will be the Reds’ starting pitcher. Lodolo recently pitched a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals, allowing only four hits and striking out eight.

Tonight’s game is crucial for the Reds, as they aim to even the series. The Dodgers have dominated in previous matchups, winning eight of the last nine night games against the Reds following a win.

Fans can watch the game on MLB.tv, which is offering a Free Game of the Day, provided they are not in a blackout area. This matchup not only impacts playoff hopes but also showcases two teams vying for dominance in Major League Baseball.

Expect a thrilling contest as both teams put their best players on the field, with the potential for significant playoff implications.