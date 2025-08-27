Sports
Dodgers-Reds Series Finale Features Unusual Start Time
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening, starting their series finale at 5:40 p.m., a departure from the usual night game time at Dodger Stadium.
This early start time aligns with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), mirroring a similar scenario earlier this season against the Atlanta Braves. Article V(C)(8) of the CBA explains that for getaway games, the latest possible start time is determined by specific flight time calculations. In this case, the Dodgers opted for 5:40 p.m. rather than the exact Maximum allowed of 5:42 p.m.
Day games during the work week have become increasingly rare in Los Angeles, with only four scheduled this season. The early start for the finale provides ample time for the Reds to travel home for their series against the St. Louis Cardinals following Thursday’s off day.
Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound, marking his fifth consecutive Wednesday start. This season, Ohtani boasts an impressive 2.45 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched at Dodger Stadium.
Opposing him will be left-hander Nick Lodolo, who is making his return from the injured list after a finger blister sidelined him for three weeks. Lodolo previously faced the Dodgers on July 29, where he recorded 11 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.
The unique scheduling and player performances add layers to the excitement of the matchup as the Dodgers look to maintain momentum heading into this critical stretch of the season.
Recent Posts
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State