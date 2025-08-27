Dodgers-Reds Series Finale Features Unusual Start Time

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday evening, starting their series finale at 5:40 p.m., a departure from the usual night game time at Dodger Stadium.

This early start time aligns with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), mirroring a similar scenario earlier this season against the Atlanta Braves. Article V(C)(8) of the CBA explains that for getaway games, the latest possible start time is determined by specific flight time calculations. In this case, the Dodgers opted for 5:40 p.m. rather than the exact Maximum allowed of 5:42 p.m.

Day games during the work week have become increasingly rare in Los Angeles, with only four scheduled this season. The early start for the finale provides ample time for the Reds to travel home for their series against the St. Louis Cardinals following Thursday’s off day.

Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound, marking his fifth consecutive Wednesday start. This season, Ohtani boasts an impressive 2.45 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched at Dodger Stadium.

Opposing him will be left-hander Nick Lodolo, who is making his return from the injured list after a finger blister sidelined him for three weeks. Lodolo previously faced the Dodgers on July 29, where he recorded 11 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

The unique scheduling and player performances add layers to the excitement of the matchup as the Dodgers look to maintain momentum heading into this critical stretch of the season.