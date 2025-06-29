Dodgers Return to Top of Rankings Amid Players’ Injuries

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed the top spot in the MLB rankings after dominating the first half of the season. The Dodgers, with a record of 50-31, returned to first place despite battling multiple pitching injuries that have sidelined four key starters.

This week’s rankings reveal significant changes as the New York Mets drop from third to seventh after losing 10 of their last 12 games. The Houston Astros have also made strides, cracking the top five for the first time this season.

According to ESPN experts, the Dodgers have continued to excel in the face of adversity, maintaining the National League’s best record. “The best baseball might be ahead of them,” noted ESPN analyst Alden Gonzalez, as key pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow work their way back from injuries.

Also noteworthy is the performance of Detroit’s left-handed starter Tarik Skubal, who leads the American League in both fWAR at 3.8 and expected fielding independent pitching (xFIP) at 2.46. Skubal is back on the mound for Sunday Night Baseball against the Minnesota Twins, making him a strong candidate for the All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets had to make a difficult decision regarding catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was sent down to the minors in hopes of rediscovering his early-season power. While the Mets experienced a dip in performance, the Cardinals are quietly moving into playoff contention, hitting more home runs as the season progresses.

The next few weeks will be critical for many teams as they navigate injuries and aim for playoff spots, shaping the remainder of the 2025 MLB season.