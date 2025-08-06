Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Confident After Injury Setback

LOS ANGELES — Roki Sasaki, the highly touted pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, expressed confidence on Tuesday as he prepares to resume pitching following a three-month stint on the injured list. Sasaki reported feeling ‘no pain’ in his right shoulder, raising hopes for a strong return to the mound.

‘I feel better about being able to throw harder, especially because I’m completely pain free,’ said Sasaki through an interpreter. ‘With that being said, I do have to just face live hitters and see how my mechanics hold. Just being consistent; being able to do that consistently.’

Sasaki is scheduled to pitch three simulated innings at Dodger Stadium this weekend before embarking on a rehab assignment. The Dodgers plan to stretch him out as a starting pitcher, though his eventual role on the team remains uncertain.

The Dodgers’ current rotation is full, with pitchers returning from injuries and making up the six-man unit. Asked if Sasaki could potentially fill a bullpen spot in October, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts replied, ‘I’m going to hold on that one. I do know we’re going to take the 13 best pitchers.’

Before discussing a postseason role, Sasaki must improve his performance on the field. The 23-year-old made his major league debut amid high expectations, bringing a fastball that reached triple digits and a unique splitter. However, he struggled early in the season, posting a 4.72 ERA and frequently failing to complete six innings.

In his first eight starts, Sasaki walked nearly as many batters (22) as he struck out (24). His fastball command suffered, causing his velocity to drop into the mid-90s. He realized that adapting to American hitters requires different tactics than he used in Japan.

‘American hitters have a different approach at the plate compared to Japanese hitters,’ he noted. ‘I can’t really attack the same way that I used to in Japan.’

To adapt, Sasaki is experimenting with a two-seam fastball, which targets early contact and aims for ground balls. He aims to pair it with his splitter and slider for improved effectiveness.

As Sasaki focuses on correcting his mechanics, he is mindful of not letting shoulder pain hinder his progress. ‘I have a better understanding a second time through on where the pain came from and how to make sure that the pain doesn’t come back,’ he said.

Although he acknowledges his mechanics are still a work in progress, he believes he is on the right path. ‘My every intention is to get back on the major league mound and pitch again,’ Sasaki stated. ‘With that being said, I do need to fight for the opportunity, too.’