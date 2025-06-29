Dodgers-Royals Series Finale Delayed Due to Rain

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals faced a rain delay on Sunday, postponing the start of their series finale. The game was originally scheduled for 11:10 a.m. PT, but the field remains unplayable as the tarp is out, and a new start time is yet to be determined.

“Today’s game will begin in a weather delay,” the Royals announced on X. “We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is available.” The delay is the Dodgers’ fifth of the season, all of which have occurred on the road.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic will be on the mound for Kansas City, holding a 6-5 record with a 2.18 ERA this season. Notably, star player Freddie Freeman is absent from the Dodgers’ lineup, with Kiké Hernández stepping in as the starting first baseman.

Miguel Rojas is starting at second base while Tommy Edman occupies centerfield. Edman’s return to the outfield comes as he recovers from an ankle sprain that previously sidelined him.

As of now, the Dodgers lead the National League West by six games and are looking to secure a series win following a tough loss on Saturday. Both teams are eager to capitalize on their current standings; the Dodgers are 52-32, while the Royals are trying to shake off a six-game losing streak.

Weather predictions suggest moderate rain throughout the afternoon but a possible clearing later in the day, fueling hopes that the game can proceed. Fans in attendance are keen to see their teams play, as this matchup is crucial for both squads.

As updates are shared regarding the rescheduling of the game, Dodgers and Royals fans alike are waiting for news on when to expect baseball to resume at Kauffman Stadium.