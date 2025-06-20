Dodgers Secure 8-6 Victory Over Padres in Tense Matchup

LOS ANGELES, California — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The win came in a heated game filled with tension, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected after arguing about hit batsmen. The game saw multiple players plunked, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, who were both hit by pitches in the third inning.

Andy Pages had a standout game for the Dodgers, going 4 for 4 with two two-out homers, contributing to a five-run sixth inning that put Los Angeles ahead 8-3. Tatis was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino, while Ohtani was plunked by Padres pitcher Randy Vásquez. Following the incidents, both teams were warned by the umpires.

Roberts expressed his frustrations on the field after the warnings were issued but was thrown out by third base umpire Tripp Gibson. Struggles continued for the Padres as Jeremiah Estrada took the mound and allowed a two-run homer from Will Smith.

The Dodgers extended their lead with back-to-back singles from Teoscar Hernández, Max Muncy, and Pages, whose two-run double capped the five-run inning. Dodgers pitcher Matt Sauer (2-1) hit Jose Iglesias in the left hand during the seventh inning, escalating tensions before pinch-hitter Trenton Brooks hit a two-run homer, narrowing the gap to 8-6.

Despite the Padres loading the bases in the eighth, they failed to capitalize, as Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda induced a foul pop by Luis Arráez to end the inning. Tanner Scott came on in the ninth to secure his 14th save of the season, striking out the side.

The series continues Wednesday as Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA) takes the mound against Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan, making his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery.