Dodgers Seek Continuity as Ohtani and Casparius Align for Kansas City Matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to build on their recent success as they prepare for a key matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Pitcher Shohei Ohtani is set to make his third start after a rehabilitation stint, while Ben Casparius will take on a crucial role behind him.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the natural pairing of Ohtani and Casparius, which has unfolded seamlessly due to their respective schedules. “It just sort of worked out that way,” Roberts said. “When we chose to build Ben up as a starter, that was independent of Shohei.”

Casparius has shown promise this season with a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings. His ability to pitch effectively in various roles has earned him this opportunity, even as he has struggled a bit alongside Ohtani, allowing five runs in 8⅔ innings during their appearances together. “With Shohei coming off rehab, I think it fits perfectly,” Casparius said.

Ohtani’s recovery is closely monitored, pitching only one inning in each of his first two games since surgery. He faces the challenge of extending his pitch count, with hopes to pitch more than one inning on Saturday. “We don’t have to rush him,” Roberts noted, referring to Ohtani’s cautious return process.

In previous games, Ohtani has showcased his offensive prowess as well; he launched his 29th home run of the season in a recent game against the Royals. His performance could significantly impact the game against a struggling Royals team looking to bounce back.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers bullpen remains an essential part of their strategy, having pitched the highest number of innings in the league. This depth will be crucial as the team strives for consistency throughout their lineup, including efforts to improve players like Kiké Hernandez, who is still grappling with the difficulties of batting against left-handed pitchers.