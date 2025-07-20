Sports
Dodgers Seek Redemption Against Brewers After Tough Losses
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to turn their recent misfortunes around as they face the Milwaukee Brewers again on July 19. The Dodgers have lost all four of their previous matchups against the Brewers this season, struggling to generate runs in those games.
In their last ten games, the Dodgers have scored two runs or fewer seven times, a trend that has raised concerns about their offense. In the four games against Milwaukee, they have averaged just one run per game, which has overshadowed some strong pitching performances.
Freddie Freeman has emerged as a bright spot for the Dodgers, recording extra-base hits in three consecutive games. Historically, he has performed well against Brewers’ ace Freddy Peralta, with a .615 slugging percentage in their past encounters.
On the mound, Emmett Sheehan will make his third start of the season after a strong outing against playoff contenders. The young right-hander has limited opponents to just three runs in 13 1/3 innings since returning from the injured list.
Despite the Dodgers’ offensive struggles, there is hope moving forward. Saturday’s game features Tyler Glasnow, who excelled in his last performance but still left the field trailing 2-0 due to the Dodgers’ inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
The Dodgers, now with a 5 ½ game lead in the NL West, are optimistic about their chances for a turnaround after this most recent slump, but they will need to improve their offensive production to secure victories.
The teams will face off again tomorrow at 3:10 PM HT/6:10 PM PT/9:10 PM ET.
