Dodgers Shift Dustin May to Bullpen After Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a notable change as they move pitcher Dustin May to the bullpen amid ongoing pitching struggles this season.

After recovering from significant injuries, May had initially been a promising asset on the mound. However, his performance has declined, leading to a current earned run average (ERA) of 4.96, the highest in his six-year career. He has had a particularly tough time over the last six starts, posting an ERA of 6.61.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that May would take on a relief role for the first time since 2020. The shift comes as a strategic move to manage May’s workload, given his history and prior injuries. On Monday night, he is expected to pitch between 2 to 3 innings.

<p“Dustin has done it before so it’s really not going to be that big a deal for him,” said Roberts, acknowledging May’s experience in various pitching roles.

Despite the setbacks, May’s season has also been marked by resilience. He has already racked up 94.1 innings pitched this season, a career high, with 17 starts under his belt. Roberts commented on May’s increased workload, saying, “We’ve already eclipsed probably where we would have expected at this point in time.”

The Dodgers will continue to monitor May’s performance closely as they aim to see a return to form in the second half of the season. As of now, he remains in the starting rotation, but plans to adjust may arise depending on the recovery of fellow pitcher Blake Snell, who is on a rehab assignment.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to feel healthy and go pitch and compete,” May reflected last month. “Just trying to remember what it felt like in 2019.”

As the Dodgers navigate through this season, their adjustments to the pitching lineup will be crucial as they aim for success in the competitive National League West.