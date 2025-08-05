Dodgers Shut Out Rays 3-0 Behind Ohtani’s Strong Performance

TAMPA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their 18-inning scoreless streak on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Shohei Ohtani played a crucial role, going 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Dodgers.

Ohtani’s performance helped the Dodgers secure their second win in three games against the Rays in this series. In the sixth inning, Ohtani beat out a chopper for a single and subsequently stole both second and third base, positioning himself to score on Freddie Freeman‘s RBI single. Freeman’s contributions included an earlier single in the first inning, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

The Dodgers scored their first run in the sixth. An RBI single from A. Pages allowed Freeman to cross home plate. They added another run in the seventh when Freeman hit an RBI single. Mookie Betts rounded out the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, bringing the score to 3-0.

On the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dazzled for the Dodgers, pitching 5 2/3 shutout innings. He struck out six batters and allowed just five hits. Dodgers’ pitcher B. Casparius later earned his second major league save, successfully handling a ninth-inning situation with the bases loaded.

Not everything was smooth for the Dodgers. Second baseman G. Lux left the game in the fifth inning due to a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Rays starter Blake Snell made his first major league appearance since April but struggled, allowing three runs in his outing.

The victory improved the Dodgers’ record to 65-47, while the Rays fell to 55-58. The teams will meet again on Monday when the Dodgers take on the Cardinals in Los Angeles.