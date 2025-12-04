Sports
Dodgers Sign Miguel Rojas to One-Year Contract
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially re-signed veteran infielder Miguel Rojas to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million. The deal ensures that Rojas will play for LA during the 2026 season, which he has stated will be his final year as an active player.
Rojas, now 36 years old, has had a significant impact on the Dodgers since returning to the team from the Miami Marlins in 2023. In that time, he has taken on a utility role and has been praised for his leadership in the clubhouse. According to reports from Daniel Álvarez-Montes, Rojas will transition into a player development role following his final season.
During the past two seasons, Rojas has appeared in 114 games, with a batting average of .262, 18 doubles, seven home runs, and 57 RBIs. His career in the majors began with the Dodgers in 2014 before he was traded to Miami, where he spent eight seasons as an everyday shortstop. After returning to Los Angeles, he has primarily filled a bench role but has come through in crucial moments, including a memorable game-tying home run in Game 7 of the World Series.
Manager Dave Roberts and teammates have lauded Rojas for his contributions both on and off the field. His status as a respected figure in the Dodgers’ locker room is underscored by his strong relationships with the coaching staff and front office, indicating that he will remain a valued member of the organization after his playing days are over.
