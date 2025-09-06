Dodgers Struggle in Pittsburgh, Swept by Last-Place Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Los Angeles Dodgers faced their third consecutive loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night, falling 5-3. The defeat marked a three-game sweep by the Pirates, a rare occurrence since PNC Park opened in 2011.

The Dodgers managed only two hits against Pirates starter Paul Skenes, who has emerged as a Cy Young candidate this season. Despite having the opportunity to tie the game in the ninth inning, they couldn’t convert, ending the night with the bases loaded.

Los Angeles has struggled against teams with losing records, losing 12 of their last 16 such games. “I don’t know. We’re just not playing good baseball,” said Blake Snell, the Dodgers’ starting pitcher. “It’s pretty simple.”

Earlier in the game, Dalton Rushing provided the Dodgers’ only scoring chance, hitting a double off the wall in the third inning. However, their efforts fell flat as Mookie Betts’s forceout ended the inning without any runs crossing the plate.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed disappointment in his team’s struggles, particularly their failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities. “We had the starter on the ropes and had a chance to get a lead,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of variables that go into scoring runs consistently.”

The Pirates struck first in the game, with Bryan Reynolds hitting a home run in the first inning. They extended their lead with a four-run fifth, which included a two-run double by Nick Yorke. “I just made a lot of good pitches, but it didn’t work out,” Snell lamented.

In the ninth inning, Betts hit a solo home run, ending the shutout. The Dodgers then produced three consecutive singles, but Ben Rortvedt, subbing for injured catcher Will Smith, struck out to end the game.

“It’s frustrating and embarrassing to lose to a last-place team,” said veteran infielder Miguel Rojas. He emphasized the need to rediscover their joy for the game as they approach the final stretch of the season. “We have to find a way to put everything in perspective,” Rojas added.

The Dodgers will face the Baltimore Orioles next as they continue their road trip, with hopes of turning their performance around in the upcoming games.