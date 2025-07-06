Sports
Dodgers Suffer Historic 18-1 Loss to Astros at Home
LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers faced the worst loss in franchise history at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, falling 18-1 to the Houston Astros. This marked the largest margin of defeat at home since the team began playing at the venue in 1962, with the last similar loss occurring in 1947.
“That was one you want to flush as soon as possible,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after the game. “I don’t think there were many positives from this night.”
Jose Altuve led the charge for the Astros, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, four runs, and five RBIs, much to the dismay of the booing Dodgers crowd. Altuve’s performance drew jeers from fans still upset about the 2017 World Series sign-stealing scandal.
The Dodgers’ struggles began immediately, with Ben Casparius on the mound, who surrendered six runs on nine hits, including three home runs, in just three innings. “I don’t think Ben was good tonight. It seemed like they were on everything he threw up there,” Roberts said.
The game took a disastrous turn in the sixth inning when the Astros scored 10 runs, highlighted by Victor Caratini‘s grand slam and Altuve’s three-run homer. This represented the most runs given up by the Dodgers in a single inning this century.
Will Smith’s solo home run in the second inning was the lone highlight for the Dodgers, who managed just six hits throughout the night. The Astros showcased their offensive strength, with eight of their nine starters recording hits.
In other MLB action, the Chicago Cubs hit a franchise-record eight home runs in an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners‘ Cal Raleigh tied Ken Griffey Jr.’s franchise record with 35 home runs before the All-Star break, continuing his hot streak with two homers in a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
