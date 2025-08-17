Dodgers Sweep Padres with Late-Homer Heroics from Betts

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, August 17, 2025, winning 5-4 after a dramatic late-game home run by Mookie Betts.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Dodgers jumped out to an early lead. In the first inning, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer, and Andy Pages followed with a solo shot, putting LA ahead 4-0.

However, the Padres fought back, gradually scoring to tie the game. Tyler Glasnow, who pitched for the Dodgers, recorded eight strikeouts in his outing but faced a tough challenge from San Diego’s offense.

The Padres scored their first run when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled, allowing Freddy Fermin to score. They continually pressured the Dodgers, with Ramón Laureano homering in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-2.

In the eighth inning, the Padres managed to tie the game at 4-4. Alex Vesia stepped in as the Dodgers’ closer in the ninth, but the spotlight shone on Betts. Facing the Padres’ closer, Betts hit a two-run homer, giving the Dodgers a 5-4 lead.

Vesia then secured the win by striking out Machado and recording the final out, ensuring the Dodgers claimed their first series sweep of San Diego since May 2023.

With the victory, the Dodgers improved their record against the Padres to 8-2 this season, maintaining a two-game lead in the National League West. They will head to Colorado next for a four-game series beginning Monday at 5:40 PM PT.