Dodgers Sweep Padres, Regain NL West Lead in Thrilling Series

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased their talent and resilience as they swept the San Diego Padres in a crucial three-game series over the weekend, regaining the lead in the National League West.

In the opening game on Friday night, Teoscar Hernández put on a powerful display, hitting a 400-foot home run that secured a 3-1 victory for the Dodgers. Hernández’s homer marked his 20th of the season and helped tie the teams atop the division.

Mookie Betts contributed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly during the third inning, which allowed the Dodgers to rally back from an early 1-0 deficit. Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivered a stellar performance, allowing only one run over six innings.

“It felt like a big game for us,” Kershaw said. “Thankful we got the win.”

Saturday’s game featured another strong performance from Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell, who limited the Padres to five hits and helped his team secure a convincing 6-0 victory. Snell, making his first start against the Padres after leaving the team in 2023, struck out three and walked two.

The Dodgers capitalized early, with six walks in the first two innings against Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, leading to five runs on just one hit.

“We needed this win to turn things around,” Hernández said after the game.

In the final matchup on Sunday, the series came down to a thrilling finish. The Padres tied the game late, but Betts delivered a clutch performance with a home run in the eighth inning, sealing a 5-4 victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers improved to 70-53, while the Padres fell to 69-54, giving Los Angeles a slight edge in the division race.

With their momentum back, the Dodgers hope to maintain their winning streak as they head into the final stretch of the season. “We know what we are capable of,” Hernández said.