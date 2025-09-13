Dodgers Sweep Rockies, Face Tough Decisions on Roster

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, gaining momentum as they approach the playoffs. Injured players are returning, and Mookie Betts is regaining his form. However, challenges remain, particularly with outfielder Michael Conforto’s disappointing performance.

Conforto, who signed a one-year, $17 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, has struggled at the plate. He is hitting just .192 with a .298 on-base percentage and a .324 slugging percentage. Chris Landers of FanSided predicts that Conforto may not make the playoff roster. ‘This would have been unthinkable a few months ago,’ Landers wrote, highlighting the stark decline in Conforto’s productivity.

As the Dodgers look to defend their World Series title, the team’s depth has improved with the return of key players. Max Muncy is back, while Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim are also on the mend. Landers emphasized that without improvements from Conforto, the Dodgers need to reconsider his roster status. ‘There’s no reason to give Conforto any more leash,’ he stated.

On Wednesday, Edman played center field, with Conforto observing from the bench. This shift suggests a possible future where Conforto’s role diminishes even further, as the team considers a stronger lineup without him. With the playoffs approaching and many position players returning from injuries, the Dodgers are in a position to make tough decisions.

Dodgers fans have expressed frustration over Conforto’s performance, particularly against right-handed pitchers, where he has posted a .180 batting average this season. As playoffs loom, every decision counts. The organization’s commitment to Conforto, despite his struggles, raises questions about their strategy.

With the team assessed to have options that could enhance their playoff chances without Conforto, they may face difficult roster decisions in the coming weeks. Time will tell if the Dodgers continue to give him opportunities to turn around his season.