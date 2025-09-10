Dodgers Swept by Pirates, Raise Questions Ahead of Playoff Push

Pittsburgh, PA – The Los Angeles Dodgers faced a shocking three-game sweep by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, raising concerns about their ability to perform against weaker teams as the National League West race intensifies.

The Dodgers entered September with one of the easiest schedules in Major League Baseball, but their recent struggles are alarming. They lost to the Pirates 5-3 on Thursday night at PNC Park, where the Pirates had a record of 13 games under .500 and sat last in the NL Central.

According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, the Dodgers have shown inconsistency, boasting an 11-4 record against teams with winning records since August 1, but falling to 4-12 against opponents below .500. This trend has been concerning for fans and analysts alike.

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes showcased his skills, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing only two hits while striking out eight batters. With this victory, Skenes improved his season record to 10-9 and lowered his ERA to a league-best 1.98. The former NL Rookie of the Year has won six of his last seven decisions.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell struggled on the mound, giving up five runs on nine hits across five innings. The Pirates capitalized on a crucial fifth inning that included four runs driven in by a series of singles, with Tommy Pham’s hit in the third inning opening the scoring for Pittsburgh, followed by Nick Yorke’s two-run double that helped seal the game.

Los Angeles only managed five hits in the game, with Mookie Betts hitting a leadoff home run in the ninth inning to break the shutout. RBI singles from Pedro Pages and Miguel Rojas cut the deficit to 5-3, but it was too late for the Dodgers to complete the comeback.

This defeat marks the first time in ten years that the Dodgers have been swept by the Pirates. The loss was their fifth in six games, with the Dodgers scoring just 16 runs during that span. Since the beginning of July, they have a record of 25-30, while the Pirates now stand at 28-27.

Despite the sweep, Los Angeles remains in first place in the NL West, two games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres, who have lost eight of their last ten games. The Dodgers are also three games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for a first-round postseason bye, making every upcoming game critical as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Dodgers’ road trip continues with a series against the Baltimore Orioles, followed by a home series against the Colorado Rockies, currently the worst team in MLB this season. With their championship aspirations on the line, the Dodgers must regroup quickly and capitalize on games against teams they are expected to defeat.