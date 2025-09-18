Sports
Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Dodgers faced another tough loss on Friday night, as their closer Tanner Scott found himself in a difficult situation in the 10th inning against the San Francisco Giants. With the game tied and a runner on third base, Scott entered hoping to secure a win for his team. However, he ended up giving up a grand slam to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, leading to a 5-1 defeat.
This week has been particularly challenging for Scott, who has had a rough first season with the Dodgers after being signed for $72 million. His nine blown saves this season are the most in Major League Baseball, and he currently holds a 5.01 ERA, allowing 11 home runs — a figure equal to his combined total from the previous three seasons.
“I’m tired of it happening,” Scott said after the loss. “I’m having the worst year of my life. I gotta be better.”
In a crucial moment, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to first send Jack Dreyer to the mound to start the ninth inning instead of Scott. After a brief pursuit of matchups, Roberts finally called on Scott, despite the situation becoming increasingly tense. Scott managed to strike out Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, but a controversial call led to Lee ultimately walking, which loaded the bases.
After throwing an intentional walk to the next batter, Scott faced Bailey, who had previously struggled against left-handed pitchers. Unfortunately for Scott, Bailey launched a fastball into the stands, sealing the game for the Giants.
“It was a fastball above the zone,” Scott reflected. “Maybe I’m tipping. I have no friggin’ clue right now.”
The Dodgers, now facing questions about their bullpen strategy and future in the season, cannot afford to overlook Scott’s struggles. With the postseason approaching, the team recognizes the need for their best players to step up, including Scott.
<p“We’re gonna need him,” Roberts said. “All of these leverage spots seem like they’re tight ball games.”
As the season progresses, fans and teammates alike will be watching to see if Scott can turn his performance around as the Dodgers strive to repeat their success.
