Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Exits Game With Injury Amid Bullpen Concerns

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ search for bullpen help intensified on Monday night when Tanner Scott left the game due to an apparent injury. The 30-year-old closer grimaced after pitching a slider and exited the field with head athletic trainer Thomas Albert during the ninth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

Scott had returned for the ninth inning after completing the eighth as the Dodgers led 5-1. However, he walked a batter and hit another before facing Twins catcher Mitch Garver. The exact nature of Scott’s injury has not yet been disclosed.

This season, Scott has struggled in his first year of a four-year, $72 million contract, posting a 4.14 earned run average and blowing seven saves in 26 chances. Kirby Yates replaced him and managed to secure the final two outs, preventing the Twins from tying the game when James Outman caught a deep fly ball from Carlos Correa at the wall.

The injury adds to the Dodgers’ bullpen woes as Evan Phillips is out for the season, and Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol are also sidelined. Given these circumstances, the Dodgers have been actively looking for relief pitchers ahead of the trade deadline on July 31, a necessity that has now become more urgent with Scott’s exit.

The Dodgers ultimately secured a 5-2 victory against the Twins, bolstered by strong performances from Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith, both key players in the game. Ohtani struck out three and also hit a two-run homer, while Smith contributed two home runs.

The team is expected to make further moves as they adjust to Scott’s situation, with eyes on potential trades to bolster their roster.