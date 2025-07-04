LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández will not play in Wednesday’s game as manager Dave Roberts gave him a planned day of rest. The decision comes as the team embarks on its first of nine consecutive games.

“I’m just giving him a day. We’re in the middle of nine in a row. Just get ‘The Comet’ in there, give Teoscar a day, and he’ll be in there the next seven,” said Roberts, referencing Hyeseong Kim, whose impressive performance in the minors earned him the nickname.

Kim is currently playing for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets, where he has made an impact with a .369 batting average and a .935 OPS over 38 games this season. He has stood out significantly, achieving an OPS+ of 162, which is more than 60 percent above the league average.

Before joining the Dodgers, Kim shone in the Korean Baseball Organization. Over eight seasons, he had a career batting line of .304/.364/.403 with 386 RBIs and 211 stolen bases.

Defensively, Kim has earned four Golden Glove awards, making him the only player in KBO history to win the honor at both shortstop and second base. These achievements helped him secure a three-year, $12.5 million deal, with options that could raise the total value to $22 million.

Meanwhile, Hernández is having a challenging June, hitting just .189 with a .347 slugging percentage. He is looking to bounce back after this day off, as he currently holds a .263 average for the season.

“Hopefully, with this rest, it will help my production going into July,” Hernández said.