Dodgers Trade Steward Berroa to Brewers Ahead of Matchup

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers struck a trade on Wednesday, moments before their game against each other. Outfielder Steward Berroa was traded to the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.

Berroa, 26, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers earlier and had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He had a strong season in the minors, posting a .330/.424/.433 batting line but was sidelined due to shoulder bursitis.

The Brewers placed Berroa on the minor league injured list following the trade. He has a solid history of speed, averaging approximately 50 stolen bases per year throughout his minor league career, and can play all three outfield positions.

In this trade, the Dodgers aimed to adjust their roster as they deal with injuries. The decision to acquire cash rather than a player indicates a strategic move to relieve some luxury tax obligations while also clearing space in their outfield depth.

Alongside Berroa, the Dodgers have had to make additional adjustments. Right-hander Rodríguez has also been designated for assignment, facing a challenging season with an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 major league innings.

This deal signals the potential for more trades as the deadline approaches. Both teams are looking to maximize their rosters for the upcoming stretch of games, and the addition of Berroa gives the Brewers more outfield depth amid their playoff aspirations.

As Berroa joins the Brewers, the team hopes his speed and versatility can serve them well. The process of placing Rodríguez on waivers begins a period of uncertainty for him as well, as he could face a potential move to a different organization.