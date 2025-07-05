Dodgers Trio Elected as All-Star Game Starters Amid Fan Voting

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game, as first baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Will Smith, and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani received the highest votes, the team announced on Wednesday.

This marks a significant achievement for the Dodgers, with Freeman selected for the ninth time, and Smith earning his first All-Star selection. Ohtani, a big contributor to the Dodgers this season, was previously confirmed as the top vote-getter in the National League.

In addition to the Dodgers’ starters, the Detroit Tigers will also feature three players in the All-Star Game, marking their first time with three fan-picked starters since 2007.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15 at Atlanta‘s Truist Park, with fan voting for reserves and pitchers set to conclude soon. Notable finalists for the Dodgers include Max Muncy and Mookie Betts, both of whom are vying for additional recognition but currently trail other candidates.

Freeman is eager to return to Atlanta, where he played from 2010-2021, while Smith aims to make a strong first impression as a starter. This year’s game is significant for several players, with nine first-time starters expected, including New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh.

Voting closed on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT, with the official announcement for selected pitchers and reserves coming shortly after.