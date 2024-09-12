Sports
Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
Shohei Ohtani led off with one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four home runs in the first inning, and Tommy Edman hit two home runs in the game as the Dodgers held off the Chicago Cubs for a 10-8 victory at home on Wednesday.
Tommy Edman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy blasted home runs in succession against Cubs’ left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, helping the first-place Dodgers avoid a three-game sweep.
The Chicago Cubs, now 75-71, managed to tie the game at 7-7 in the fifth inning thanks to Cody Bellinger’s three-run homer. However, the Dodgers, now 87-59, regained the lead with a tiebreaking hit from Gavin Lux in the seventh inning against pitcher Shawn Armstrong, whose record now stands at 3-3.
In another game, the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-2 score, breaking Bowden Francis’s no-hitter with a leadoff home run by Francisco Lindor in the explosive ninth inning.
The Seattle Mariners also secured a 5-2 victory against the San Diego Padres. Bryan Woo took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Fernando Tatis Jr. ended it with a home run.
The Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run for the Phillies.
