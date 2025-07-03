Dodgers Weigh Trade Options Amid Michael Conforto’s Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Dodgers face uncertainty as outfielder Michael Conforto struggles this season. Acquired in the offseason with expectations of greatness, Conforto has instead delivered disappointing numbers, hitting just .173 with a .602 OPS and -1.0 bWAR over 71 games.

Initially thought to be a valuable addition after his time with the San Francisco Giants, Conforto’s performance has led the Dodgers to reconsider their left field options. With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, speculation is growing about potential trades.

Russell Dorsey from Yahoo Sports recently mentioned Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds as a possible target for the Dodgers. Dorsey highlighted that despite Conforto’s struggles, the team still needs a reliable outfielder. ‘Starting pitching should be the Dodgers’ main concern ahead of the trade deadline, but acquiring an additional outfielder who could replace Conforto or allow Teoscar Hernández to move back to left field should also be a target,’ Dorsey stated.

Reynolds is currently in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, making a trade complicated. He has struggled with his own metrics, posting a .709 OPS and -0.3 bWAR this season. The hesitation lies in whether the Dodgers want to invest further in the corner outfield, especially with a lengthy contract involved.

As the deadline looms, the Dodgers will have to make critical decisions regarding their roster. Will they stick with Conforto or pursue Reynolds for a potential roster shake-up?