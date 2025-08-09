Doechii Dazzles Montreal at Osheaga with High-Energy Performance

Montreal, Canada – Doechii electrified the crowd Friday night during her set at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at the Forest Stage. The performance was part of her “Live From the Swamp” tour, and fans were treated to an unforgettable experience.

With a swamp-inspired backdrop featuring mossy tree stumps and dynamic lighting, Doechii captivated the audience with a performance that combined theatricality and intimacy. Dressed in a warrior-like outfit, she took to the stage with her braided hair, commanding attention from the moment she appeared.

The crowd, packed shoulder-to-shoulder, erupted in cheers as Doechii launched into her set. Fans sang along to every word, feeding off her energetic presence that seemed effortless yet magnetic.

Unlike many performers, Doechii embraced an authentic, conversational style. Between songs, she engaged the audience like old friends, sharing humorous anecdotes. One standout moment saw her humorously ask, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been in love,” followed by a laugh-inducing question about getting cheated on.

This led into her track “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” which featured her DJ playing the role of her imaginary therapist. The blend of music and humor made the performance feel like a therapy session mixed with comedy, leaving a lasting impression.

Other highlights included the groove-heavy anthem “BOILED PEANUTS” and the crowd-favorite “NISSAN ALTIMA,” both of which turned the Forest Stage into a swirling mass of movement and energy. The night maintained its excitement until the final moments.

However, due to city regulations, Doechii’s set wrapped up sharply at 11:00 p.m., just as the energy peaked. Nevertheless, the crowd departed satisfied, sweaty, and smiling, clearly enamored by her performance.

Doechii left a significant mark on Montreal that night, and fan reactions suggest she will be welcomed back with open arms in the future. For many, it was a first-time experience that exceeded expectations and showcased her unique blend of vulnerability and crowd control.