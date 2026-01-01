Doechii Teams Up with SZA for New Single ‘Girl, Get Up’

TAMPA, FL — Florida rapper Doechii has ended 2025 on a high note with her new single, “Girl, Get Up,” featuring fellow artist SZA. Released on December 30, this collaboration has been produced by Jay Versace and is the final song in Doechii’s “Swamp Sessions” series.

The track blends a punchy, stripped-back drum groove, sampled from Birdman and Clipse‘s classic hit, “What Happened to That Boy,” with atmospheric synths. This combination creates a platform for Doechii to share her experiences and respond to internet criticism. In the song, she reflects on the negativity she faces, saying, “Hate don’t make you powerful” and calls out what she perceives as ill-informed judgments about her career.

SZA contributes an infectious hook, singing, “I be in the back levitating, doing meditation, hear me girl, get up.” This catchy refrain complements Doechii’s bravado as she addresses her critics and seemingly hints at her forthcoming album.

“This is the last song in my Swamp Sessions series where I wrote a song in an hour and paired it with compelling visuals,” Doechii stated. Previous releases from this series include tracks like “Nissan Altima” and “Bullfrog.” The rapper’s latest single marks her continued rise following the success of her acclaimed 2024 album.

As Doechii reflects on her journey, she challenges the label of being an “industry plant” through her lyrics, asserting, “Y’all can’t fathom that I work this hard,” indicating that her success comes from her effort and dedication. The 27-year-old Grammy winner’s lyrical messages are both empowering and assertive, establishing her place in the music landscape.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Doechii and SZA have collaborated. SZA was featured on the remix of Doechii’s song “Persuasive” in 2022. Looking forward, fans are eager to see how Doechii will build on her Grammy success.

“Girl, Get Up” is available now on Top Dawg/Capitol and is expected to resonate with listeners not just for its catchy beat but for its strong message and authenticity.