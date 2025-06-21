Dogecoin Drops Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility

NEW YORK, NY – Dogecoin experienced a significant decline of up to 7.5% in just 24 hours, dropping from $0.176 to $0.164 on June 18, 2025. The downturn reflects ongoing market reactions to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and stringent central bank policies.

During a critical trading window from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., about 700 million DOGE units changed hands as prices fell below a critical support level. The quick sell-off prompted buyers to step in at $0.164, allowing Dogecoin to recover somewhat and stabilize in a range between $0.168 and $0.171.

Later in the session, Dogecoin’s price showed signs of stabilizing above $0.170. A bullish moment at 1:21 a.m. pushed the price up to $0.1719, although it later receded. Analysts have noted that the price action has formed a descending triangle pattern, indicating lower highs against a flat support level.

The recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market highlights the sensitivity of digital assets to external economic pressures. Stakeholders and investors continue to keep a close watch on the evolving market conditions.

As reported by CoinDesk, a significant part of the analysis was assisted by AI tools while rigorously edited by their editorial team for accuracy and transparency.