Business
Dogecoin ETF Approval Could Ignite Market Surge
New York, NY — Dogecoin is experiencing significant gains amidst speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) as soon as Thursday, September 12, 2025.
At 2:30 p.m. ET on September 10, the cryptocurrency was valued at $0.2409, reflecting a 131.9% increase over the past year. This rise comes as Dogecoin is poised to become the first ETF focused on a meme coin, a milestone that could shift buying behaviors in the crypto market.
On September 9, analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that Rex Shares and Osprey Funds have filed for a Dogecoin ETF under the Investment Company Act of 1940, differing from typical cryptocurrency ETFs structured under the Securities Act of 1933. This regulatory approach may facilitate a quicker approval process for the innovative fund.
Significant trading volumes, over $3.67 billion in the last 24 hours, indicate heightened interest from institutional and retail investors as they eye the upcoming ETF launch. The momentum is fueled by recent whale activity, including a $306 million transfer to Binance, suggesting institutional accumulation.
The Dogecoin community remains vibrant on social media platforms, with engagement rates sustaining high levels. Elon Musk’s involvement continues to provide cultural legitimacy to the cryptocurrency, with Tesla accepting Dogecoin for merchandise.
As market observers prepare for the ETF launch, analysts predict that breaking past the current resistance of $0.25 could lead Dogecoin towards the $0.30-$0.40 range if accumulated interest continues. Investing in Dogecoin carries inherent risks due to market volatility, but current trends suggest a foundational shift towards broader acceptance in traditional finance.
