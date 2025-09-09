Dogecoin Price Surge Amid Heavy Trading Activity

NEW YORK, NY

Dogecoin experienced significant price fluctuations in the last 24 hours, with large investors and institutions increasing their trading activity near the $0.234 support level. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency saw a 2% rise in the final hour of trading after a period of steep selling pressure on September 8 and 9.

During this time, Dogecoin traded between $0.231 and $0.244, marking a 5.7% price range. Initially, momentum pushed the price up to $0.244, but profit-taking brought the value down to $0.236 by the end of the session.

Trading volumes surged to 463.5 million tokens at the $0.244 resistance level, indicating substantial selling activity from institutions. Support was detected in the $0.234 to $0.237 range, with 687.9 million tokens exchanged, suggesting a buildup of buying interest around this price.

In the final hour, Dogecoin climbed from $0.234 to $0.237, reflecting a 1.3% increase with an average trading volume of 6.2 million tokens per minute. This late recovery highlights potential bullish momentum in the market.

Analysts identified resistance at the $0.244 level, which has been tested multiple times but has not been broken decisively. A sustained price above $0.240 could open up opportunities to reach $0.250. Conversely, a failure to maintain this level might signal a return to the $0.231 base.

Futures data has shown increased open interest in Dogecoin contracts, as institutions appear to be hedging against spot exposure. Market participants remain optimistic about potential regulatory advancements regarding crypto Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the U.S., influencing speculative interest in Dogecoin.

Volatility in the broader market is also attributed to expectations surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve‘s monetary policy and ongoing global trade tensions. As the market looks ahead to the Fed’s rate decision on September 17, implications for investor appetite and liquidity in the cryptocurrency market remain uncertain.

Additionally, noticeable inflows into whale wallets have been observed, particularly during late-session dips, as institutional traders seem to be accumulating Dogecoin. Progress on U.S. ETF filings related to Dogecoin and regulatory clarity around meme coin products may also affect future market dynamics.