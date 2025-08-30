DOJ Employee Fired for Inappropriate Conduct Towards National Guard

Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration is taking a firm stance on law enforcement conduct in the capital. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the termination of a Department of Justice paralegal on Friday for inappropriate behavior towards a National Guard member.

Elizabeth Baxter, who worked in the DOJ’s Environmental Defense Section, was fired following an incident on August 18. As she arrived at work just after 8:20 a.m., Baxter reportedly bragged to a security guard about flipping off a National Guard soldier at the Metro Center Metro Stop and allegedly shouted, “F–k the National Guard.” Bondi emphasized that any disrespect towards law enforcement would not be tolerated within the DOJ.

Baxter’s actions were captured on surveillance footage, showing her making offensive gestures and expressing disdain for the National Guard not only once but multiple times while at the office. On a separate occasion, she allegedly told the same security guard that she hated the National Guard and cursed at them.

In a termination letter, Bondi stated, “You are removed from your position as Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, effective immediately.” The decision followed an internal investigation that included testimonies from various witnesses regarding Baxter’s conduct.

This incident comes amid a broader effort by federal authorities to increase the presence of law enforcement in Washington, aimed at addressing rising crime rates. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed across the city, marking a significant federal response.

Just weeks prior, another DOJ employee, Sean Charles Dunn, was also fired for throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent, underscoring a tightening of standards for DOJ employees. Dunn faced charges that were eventually reduced to a misdemeanor.

Bondi reiterated the DOJ’s commitment to supporting President Trump’s agenda and maintaining law and order in the nation’s capital, stating, “If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement — you will NO LONGER work at DOJ.” The DOJ has yet to issue a comment on the matter.