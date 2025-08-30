News
DOJ Employee Fired for Inappropriate Conduct Towards National Guard
Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration is taking a firm stance on law enforcement conduct in the capital. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the termination of a Department of Justice paralegal on Friday for inappropriate behavior towards a National Guard member.
Elizabeth Baxter, who worked in the DOJ’s Environmental Defense Section, was fired following an incident on August 18. As she arrived at work just after 8:20 a.m., Baxter reportedly bragged to a security guard about flipping off a National Guard soldier at the Metro Center Metro Stop and allegedly shouted, “F–k the National Guard.” Bondi emphasized that any disrespect towards law enforcement would not be tolerated within the DOJ.
Baxter’s actions were captured on surveillance footage, showing her making offensive gestures and expressing disdain for the National Guard not only once but multiple times while at the office. On a separate occasion, she allegedly told the same security guard that she hated the National Guard and cursed at them.
In a termination letter, Bondi stated, “You are removed from your position as Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, effective immediately.” The decision followed an internal investigation that included testimonies from various witnesses regarding Baxter’s conduct.
This incident comes amid a broader effort by federal authorities to increase the presence of law enforcement in Washington, aimed at addressing rising crime rates. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed across the city, marking a significant federal response.
Just weeks prior, another DOJ employee, Sean Charles Dunn, was also fired for throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent, underscoring a tightening of standards for DOJ employees. Dunn faced charges that were eventually reduced to a misdemeanor.
Bondi reiterated the DOJ’s commitment to supporting President Trump’s agenda and maintaining law and order in the nation’s capital, stating, “If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement — you will NO LONGER work at DOJ.” The DOJ has yet to issue a comment on the matter.
Recent Posts
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics
- Sun Devil Duo Signs NIL Deal with Adidas Ahead of 2025 Season
- Kate Middleton Sparks Buzz with Possible New Blonde Hair Color
- Liberty and Mercury Set for Critical WNBA Playoff Showdown
- Dodgers Face Diamondbacks in Crucial Series Opener
- Ben Shelton Retires Due to Injury in Thrilling US Open Match
- Kris Jenner Talks Age and Reinvention in Vogue Arabia Cover Story
- Hollywood Sparks Rumors of Romance Between Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney
- The Value and Legacy of the Princess Diana Beanie Baby
- Michigan Linebacker Ejected for Targeting Against New Mexico
- UNC Health CEO Addresses Challenges in Rural Health Systems
- Matthew Berry Highlights Fantasy Football Predictions for 2025 Season
- Mariners Face Guardians in Crucial Weekend Series at Progressive Field
- Yankees Bullpen Gains Confidence Ahead of Key Matches
- Royals Surge Back into AL Wild Card Race as Witt Shines
- Weekend Watchlist: New OTT Releases Feature Variety and Emotion