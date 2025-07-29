DOJ Files Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Boasberg Over Comments on Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Monday, claiming he made improper comments about President Donald Trump that undermine judicial integrity. The complaint, initiated by Attorney General Pam Bondi, centers on remarks made by Boasberg during a meeting of the Judicial Conference of the United States on March 11, 2025.

According to the DOJ, Boasberg attempted to influence Chief Justice John Roberts and other judges by claiming the Trump administration would disregard court rulings, potentially triggering a “constitutional crisis.” The DOJ asserts that these comments were baseless and inappropriate.

Judge Boasberg is overseeing a controversial case involving the deportation of migrants to El Salvador. He previously ordered the Trump administration to return planes carrying these migrants, stating that his orders had not been followed. The administration’s refusal led him to consider holding officials in contempt.

The complaint details two incidents where Boasberg’s statements allegedly breach the Code of Conduct for judges, harming public confidence in the judiciary. The DOJ’s request calls for a special committee to investigate Boasberg’s conduct while also asking him to step down from the deportation case.

This complaint marks the second time Bondi’s DOJ has taken issue with a federal judge. Earlier this year, they filed a similar complaint against U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. The DOJ argues that the actions of judges play a significant role in maintaining public trust in the judicial system.

President Trump has frequently criticized Judge Boasberg, labeling him a “troublemaker and agitator.” He has also suggested Boasberg could face impeachment, raising concerns about the relationship between the judiciary and the executive branch.

The fallout from Boasberg’s order in March has led to various court challenges nationwide, ultimately prompting Supreme Court rulings regarding due process protections for migrants. The DOJ’s complaint is now under review by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan.

Boasberg’s situation reflects ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary, particularly concerning immigration enforcement and executive authority.