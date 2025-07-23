DOJ Fires U.S. Attorney Alina Habba After Judges Reject Her Appointment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice removed Alina Habba as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey on July 22, 2025, shortly after federal judges voted against extending her appointment. Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s decision came after the district court selected Desiree Leigh Grace, the first assistant U.S. attorney, to take over the position.

Bondi criticized the judges, stating, “Politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant.” She emphasized that the DOJ “does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

The abrupt change led to uncertainty over leadership within the state’s top federal prosecutor’s office. Questions emerged about the enforceability of Grace’s removal and the timeline for Habba’s term expiration. Chief Judge Renée Marie Bumb’s order indicated that Grace’s appointment was effective as of July 22, or upon the expiration of 120 days after Habba’s appointment, whichever came later.

President Donald Trump appointed Habba on March 24, 2025, and she was sworn in just four days later. Legal experts have stated that an interim U.S. attorney’s term is typically limited to 120 days unless extended by the Senate or the district court.

Habba, a former attorney for Trump and spokesperson during his campaign, has faced scrutiny in her tenure, including backlash for her legal decisions involving Democratic officials. She gained national attention during Trump’s civil fraud trial and later as a counselor to the president.

Trump nominated Habba for a full four-year term on July 1, which is still pending a vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Elected officials have varied reactions; Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed support for Habba, stating that the judges’ actions reveal a partisan agenda.

The judges’ refusal to extend Habba’s term is notable, as it reflects increased tensions over judicial credibility and executive nominations. As of now, it remains uncertain what the next steps for Habba will be or who will fill the U.S. Attorney position in New Jersey going forward.