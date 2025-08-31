DOJ Fires Employee for Outrageous Gesture at National Guard Member

Washington, D.C. — The Department of Justice terminated paralegal Elizabeth Baxter on Aug. 29 for allegedly flipping off and cursing at a National Guard member. The incident occurred earlier this month as she headed to work at the DOJ’s 4CON building.

Baxter reportedly arrived at her office around 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, when she told a security guard she had disrespected a guardsman at the Metro Center Metro Stop. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Baxter exclaimed, “F–k the National Guard,” during this exchange.

“Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in D.C.,” Bondi stated. She emphasized the DOJ’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and upholding President Trump’s agenda.

Allegedly, Baxter repeated her disrespectful attitude later that day in the DOJ office, where she was caught on security footage again using vulgar hand gestures aimed at the National Guard.

Just a week later, she was seen telling the same security guard that she hated the National Guard, adding, “F–k off!” The DOJ conducted an internal investigation, leading to her termination, which stated her behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable.

This incident follows another recent firing within the DOJ as Sean Dunn, another paralegal, was let go for throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent. Dunn had initially faced a felony charge, but the grand jury opted not to indict him, resulting in a lesser charge.

The DOJ’s recent actions to bolster federal law enforcement presence in D.C. align with ongoing efforts to address crime in the nation’s capital. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed across the city.

The Department of Justice did not respond to requests for further comments on this matter.