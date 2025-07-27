DOJ Fires Forensic Accountant Amid Controversy Over Anti-ICE App

AUSTIN, Texas — Carolyn Feinstein, a forensic accountant for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), claims she was unfairly dismissed from her position due to her husband’s creation of a controversial app that alerts users about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities.

Feinstein alleges that her termination on July 21 was retaliation for the actions of her husband, Joshua Aaron, who developed the ICEBlock app. This application allows users to report sightings of ICE agents, giving individuals in the vicinity real-time notifications, which some critics argue endangers law enforcement officers.

In an email to the Daily Beast, Feinstein expressed her frustration, stating, “This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband. It is insulting to me because I dedicated myself and my career to serving the people of the United States.” She revealed that the decision came after ICEBlock gained notoriety following Aaron’s interview with CNN, where he likened ICE’s practices to those of Nazi Germany.

The DOJ issued a statement claiming it had investigated Feinstein’s activities for several weeks, noting that she has a significant interest in All U Chart, Inc., the company that holds the app’s intellectual property. A spokesperson emphasized that the DOJ does not tolerate threats against law enforcement officials.

Feinstein denies any active role in the app, stating she owns a minority share in the company solely to manage it in case of her husband’s incapacity. “I had no part in developing the app or marketing it in any way,” she added.

Supporters of the app, including Aaron, argue it is intended to protect immigrant communities by informing them of ICE’s movements. Aaron has faced significant backlash from conservative figures who claim the app encourages illegal activities and jeopardizes officer safety.

Since Feinstein’s termination, she has expressed her intent to seek legal counsel to address her firing and clear her name. She stated, “There’s going to be bigger and better things out there.”

The controversy surrounding ICEBlock continues, with the app reportedly having over one million downloads between its launch and the public outcry. As tensions rise, both Feinstein and Aaron maintain their stance against what they perceive as government overreach in immigration enforcement.