Washington, D.C. — The Department of Justice has initiated a grand jury investigation into allegations that members of the Obama administration manipulated intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered federal prosecutors on Monday to present evidence related to the allegations brought forth by Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard publicly claimed that the Obama administration sought to create a false narrative linking Donald Trump to Russia.

The grand jury will consider whether to pursue potential criminal charges stemming from the alleged conspiracy. It remains unclear who may be targeted by this investigation or what specific charges might be sought, as the evidence presented to the grand jury is still in the preliminary stages.

Bondi stated in a letter that she took Gabbard’s referral ‘very seriously’ and emphasized the necessity of investigating the claims. The DOJ received Gabbard’s criminal referral two weeks ago, which included a memorandum asserting that there was no evidence Russian actors impacted the outcome of the 2016 election.

In July, Gabbard declassified intelligence indicating that the Obama administration had known Russia’s actions did not alter the election results but instead aimed to sow distrust in the democratic process. ‘The narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win is false,’ Gabbard asserted during a briefing.

Political reactions have been swift. Trump’s supporters have celebrated the investigation as a long overdue measure of accountability, while critics argue it risks politicizing the DOJ. A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Among those potentially scrutinized are former intelligence officials, including John Brennan and James Clapper, who have faced accusations linked to the origination of the intelligence used in the Trump-Russia narrative. No charges have been filed as of now.

The current investigation arises as the nation remains divided over the political implications related to the events of the 2016 election. This is a developing story, and updates are anticipated as the grand jury proceedings progress.