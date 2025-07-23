DOJ and USPS Launch Antitrust Whistleblower Rewards Program

Washington, D.C. – The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service to launch a Whistleblower Rewards Program aimed at curbing antitrust crimes. Announced on July 23, 2025, this initiative allows individuals to receive up to 30% of recovered criminal fines for reporting credible evidence of antitrust collusion, such as price-fixing and bid-rigging.

The program is a significant effort to enhance the detection of antitrust violations, especially in hard-to-monitor areas like procurement. The DOJ is encouraging individuals to provide “specific, credible, and timely information” to help uncover cartel activities that are often conducted discreetly.

“With financial incentives in place, this program changes the calculations for potential offenders,” said a DOJ spokesperson. “It makes it clear that covert conspiracies can be detected, and encourages whistleblowers to come forward.” The effort aims to improve the quality of evidence and the efficiency of investigations.

However, the program’s success will depend on the accessibility and safety of the reporting process. Experts are concerned that potential whistleblowers might still hesitate due to fears of retaliation. The DOJ emphasizes that the objective is to incentivize reporting without fear.

To support this initiative, the DOJ has set up a dedicated webpage outlining the Whistleblower Rewards Program and the types of antitrust crimes eligible for reporting. If a whistleblower provides original information that leads to at least $1 million in fines, they may qualify for a reward based on the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding with law enforcement partners.

“This program aligns with global trends in competition law and signifies a serious commitment to antitrust enforcement,” a DOJ official stated. Companies should prepare for increased scrutiny and enhance their compliance measures.

As the landscape of antitrust enforcement evolves, businesses are urged to reinforce internal controls and maintain compliance with antitrust laws to mitigate risks and potential reputational harm.