DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department has withdrawn an inquiry into former FBI agent William Aldenberg, who was involved in a defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. This decision came shortly after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche ordered Ed Martin, a senior DOJ official, to rescind his request for information regarding Aldenberg.

The inquiry gained attention on September 24 when Martin retracted a letter sent to Christopher Mattei, Aldenberg’s attorney. The letter had suggested that Aldenberg might be under criminal investigation for his testimony related to the lawsuit that resulted in a $1.4 billion judgment against Jones for defaming the Sandy Hook families.

“At this time, I write to inform you that there is no investigation of you or your client,” Martin stated in the retraction letter. This retraction followed public outcry after Jones posted the initial letter on social media, provoking backlash among Sandy Hook families and legal advocates.

During the subsequent defamation trial, Aldenberg became emotional as he recounted his experiences responding to the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six educators were killed. Aldenberg detailed the harassment he faced from those subscribing to Jones’ conspiracy theories, which falsely claimed the tragedy was staged.

Martin’s initial letter requested clarification on whether Aldenberg had any financial interests stemming from his role in the lawsuit. It also questioned whether Aldenberg recused himself from related official matters while testifying at the trial. As the head of the DOJ’s “weaponization working group,” Martin has encountered scrutiny for his past actions, including allegations of bias.

Mattei criticized Martin’s initial letter as an act of harassment against both Aldenberg and the Sandy Hook families. “Thanks to the courage of the Sandy Hook families, Infowars will soon be finished,” he said. “It’s as disgusting as it is pathetic, and we will not stand for it.”

Jones, who has been appealing the substantial judgment against him, has claimed ongoing investigations are politically motivated attacks against him. The legal battle remains complex, with various challenges in multiple courts, including allegations regarding his rights to free speech. As the Sandy Hook plaintiffs continue to seek justice, Aldenberg is left to navigate the aftermath of the tragedy and its social repercussions.