Dolehide Faces Jabeur in Berlin Open First Round Clash

BERLIN, Germany — Caroline Dolehide will meet Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Berlin Open, a WTA 500 event, on Monday. The match is set to begin at 6:40 AM ET at the Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, featuring outdoor grass courts.

Dolehide, who had a walkover in the qualifying rounds, enters the match as the world number 63. Conversely, Jabeur has had a rocky season, winning only two matches since February after losing to Xinyu Wang in the last qualifying round.

Jabeur, a two-time Wimbledon finalist, is looking to regain form as she prepares for the upcoming Grand Slam. According to betting predictions, she holds a 71% chance of winning against Dolehide, based on extensive simulations running 10,000 times by Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn.

“Incorporating recent updates and thousands of additional inputs, our prediction shows Ons Jabeur is likely to win,” said Butyn. Dolehide’s historical difficulties on grass could play a significant role in the outcome.

Fans in the UK can catch the match on Sky Sports Tennis, while viewers in the US can tune in on the Tennis Channel or stream it via Sky Go and Tennis Channel online.

As the tournament progresses, Jabeur aims to exploit Dolehide’s inexperience on grass to secure her place in the second round. The pairing is set to be crucial for both players’ confidence ahead of Wimbledon.