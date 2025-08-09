Dolidze Faces Hernandez in UFC Vegas 109 Main Event

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will host UFC Vegas 109 on August 9, 2025. The main event features a crucial Middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, both ranked in the top ten of their division.

This highly anticipated showdown is seen as a pivotal moment for either fighter’s title aspirations. Dolidze, currently on a three-fight win streak, holds a record of 9-3 in the UFC. He hopes to extend his success against Hernandez, who boasts an impressive seven-fight winning streak and a record of 8-2.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, starting with preliminaries at 4:00 PM ET and followed by the main card at 7:00 PM ET. In the United States, fans can watch the event on ESPN and ESPN+. UK viewers can catch the prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the main event on TNT Sports at midnight BST.

In addition to the main event, UFC Vegas 109 features notable bouts, including a co-main event where former Flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg takes on Ode Osbourne. Erceg, needing a win after three consecutive losses, faces Osbourne who recently ended his own three-fight skid with a knockout victory.

The card includes various matchups across divisions, such as Gabriella Fernandes against Julija Stoliarenko in Women’s Flyweight and Andre Fili facing Christian Rodriguez in Featherweight.

Future Plans: The Middleweight title will soon be on the line, with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev set to compete shortly after. Dolidze and Hernandez both aim to position themselves as strong contenders for that title.

With explosive fighters in action and the stakes high, UFC Vegas 109 promises to deliver an electrifying night for fans.