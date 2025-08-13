News
Dollar General Recalls Clover Valley Coffee Over Glass Contamination Risk
Nashville, Tennessee — Dollar General has announced a recall of its Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to potential glass contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported the recall on August 11, 2025, after a customer alerted the company to the issue.
The affected products include three lots of 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee, specifically Lot L-5163 (Best By 12/13/2026), Lot L-5164 (Best By 12/13/2026), and Lot L-5165 (Best By 12/14/2026). These products were sold in Dollar General stores across nearly all U.S. states between July 9 and July 21, 2025.
According to Dollar General, ingesting glass can lead to serious injuries such as cuts to the mouth or throat, broken teeth, and potential internal damage. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries associated with this recall.
Customers who purchased the affected coffee are urged to check their pantry for the items with UPC 876941004069. If found, the company recommends immediate disposal of the product.
To receive a full refund, customers can reach out to Dollar General’s customer service by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-888-309-9030, available daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST.
The FDA is currently investigating the source of the glass contamination. Dollar General has stated that customer safety is their top priority and will continue to monitor the situation.
