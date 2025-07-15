Dolly Parton Pauses Music to Grieve Late Husband, Announces Las Vegas Residency

Nashville, Tennessee — Dolly Parton has announced she is taking a break from songwriting following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. During a recent conversation with Khloé Kardashian, Parton expressed her struggle to create new music while grappling with her grief.

Parton stated, “Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things and I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now.”

Parton also reflected on her songwriting process, saying, “Everything begins with a story or a song.” She added, “I think that’s one of the reasons I love to write, because I feel like I’m so connected to God right then.”

Kardashian, who enjoyed their conversation, commented, “Dolly, you are even more magical in person! (if that’s even possible). I still feel like I’m dreaming!”

In an exciting development for her fans, Parton announced a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this coming December. “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

Parton’s last performance in Las Vegas was 32 years ago, making this upcoming residency a highly anticipated event for her followers.