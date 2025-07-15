Entertainment
Dolly Parton Pauses Music to Grieve Late Husband, Announces Las Vegas Residency
Nashville, Tennessee — Dolly Parton has announced she is taking a break from songwriting following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. During a recent conversation with Khloé Kardashian, Parton expressed her struggle to create new music while grappling with her grief.
Parton stated, “Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things and I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now.”
Parton also reflected on her songwriting process, saying, “Everything begins with a story or a song.” She added, “I think that’s one of the reasons I love to write, because I feel like I’m so connected to God right then.”
Kardashian, who enjoyed their conversation, commented, “Dolly, you are even more magical in person! (if that’s even possible). I still feel like I’m dreaming!”
In an exciting development for her fans, Parton announced a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this coming December. “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”
Parton’s last performance in Las Vegas was 32 years ago, making this upcoming residency a highly anticipated event for her followers.
Recent Posts
- MLB’s Rob Manfred Confirms Expectation for Twins Sale Soon
- Shedeur Sanders Faces Uncertain Future With Browns Amid NFL Rumors
- Illinois Lottery Results for July 11 and 12, 2025
- Twins Hesitate on Trading Joe Ryan Amid Trade Rumors
- Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $90 Million for Tuesday Drawing
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20